Chicago Greyhound station will stay in place for now as owners work out month-to-month lease

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago's downtown Greyhound bus terminal will stay open for the foreseeable future.

The terminal located in the 600-block of West Harrison Street in the South Loop was set to close on Sunday. If it had, it could have made Chicago the largest city in the Northern Hemisphere without an intercity bus terminal.

Greyhound's owner said Tuesday the company is signing a month-to-month lease with the property owner as they work to find a different permanent location. The busy company's long-term lease is expiring this weekend.

No further details were immediately available.