5 homes damaged as Chicago Heights firefighters battle blaze

Chicago Heights firefighters battled a fire that spread to five homes near 15th Street and Lowe Avenue Wednesday.

Chicago Heights fire spreads to 5 homes Chicago Heights firefighters battled a fire that spread to five homes near 15th Street and Lowe Avenue Wednesday.

Chicago Heights fire spreads to 5 homes Chicago Heights firefighters battled a fire that spread to five homes near 15th Street and Lowe Avenue Wednesday.

Chicago Heights fire spreads to 5 homes Chicago Heights firefighters battled a fire that spread to five homes near 15th Street and Lowe Avenue Wednesday.

CHICAGO HEIGHTS, Ill. (WLS) -- Flames raced from one house to another in Chicago Heights Wednesday morning.

The fire chief said the fire spread to five homes near 15th Street and Lowe Avenue. The fire chief said the fire was struck and on was transported to the hospital.

Residents said there were water supply issues because of construction in the area. They believe the fire spread because fire crews had trouble getting water to the scene.

"I came outside, the two houses over there were burning," resident Melvin Galloway said. "Within 10 or 15 minutes, they were burned down and collapsed. I ran down the street and knocked on these people's houses down there...all hell broke loose. The whole fire, everything was burning down. No water was here. The tankers had no water. The houses didn't have a chance. "

The fire marshal has responded to the scene. It's unclear how the fire started. That is now under investigation.

