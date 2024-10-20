Fire guts historic Johnny Twist Historical Blues Museum in Woodlawn

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A piece of Chicago music history is now ashes and burned debris after a devastating fire in the Woodlawn neighborhood.

The fire broke out Saturday at the decades-old Johnny Twist Historical Blues Museum at 65th and Cottage Grove.

The museum's owner is vowing to rebuild and hopefully reopen the South Side staple.

Black smoke spewed from the devastating flames earlier Saturday, and by the time firefighters were done, the Woodlawn treasure was left scorched and gutted.

"This building got about three folds to it in history, some odd 70-something years of history in the Woodlawn area alone," said Johnny Twist" Williams, the owner of Johnny Twist Historical Blues Museum. "That fire traveled so fast; you wouldn't believe it."

A legendary blues guitarist, this Mississippi native's namesake is nearly burned off the storefront at the Johnny Twist Historical Blues Museum, a South Side fixture for decades.

"They came here from around the world. Australia, Europe, any country you name will know Johnny Twist, because I've been in there since the early 60s," Williams said.

Security video shows when the fire was first noticed just before 1:30 p.m.

The owner then emerged from the storefront with smoke following behind him. Then came the uncontrollable blaze.

"It was an electrical fire here. It started. Then, I couldn't get to it in time. We sprayed, and I must say to anyone, when fire starts, fire does not play," Williams said.

The building is now a total loss as crews work to board it up. The flames gutted the entire building, burning decades of music memorabilia with it. The damage also spilled next door to an African shop.

"It was a lot of smoke inside," said Hamadon Thiocary, owner of Thiocary Fashion.

Workers there were forced to walk on wet floors, tiptoeing around smoke and water damage. Yet, they are thankful the fire spared lives.

"I see that, and I think I lost, but we see how nobody had injuries. But all my merchandise was getting wrecked," Thiocary said.

This destruction left to clean up now, fuels Williams to one day rebuild from the ashes.

"It feels like I'm going to struggle. Like, I always know how to struggle and build it back," Williams said.