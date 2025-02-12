Some new-arrival Venezuelan migrants in Chicago face threat of deportation

Some new-arrival Venezuelan migrants in Chicago are facing the threat of deportation after Trump moved up revoking their temporary protected status.

Some new-arrival Venezuelan migrants in Chicago are facing the threat of deportation after Trump moved up revoking their temporary protected status.

Some new-arrival Venezuelan migrants in Chicago are facing the threat of deportation after Trump moved up revoking their temporary protected status.

Some new-arrival Venezuelan migrants in Chicago are facing the threat of deportation after Trump moved up revoking their temporary protected status.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- There have been sweeping immigration changes across the country under the Trump administration.

ABC7 took a look at "immigration protected status" for Venezuelans who arrived to Chicago recently and now face the threat of deportation.

Too fearful to show his face, a 45-year-old Venezuelan native who migrated to Chicago in the fall of 2023 spoke to ABC7 Wednesday. He has spent his time working at a warehouse. His dream is to move his wife and two daughters to Chicago.

"We only want a better future for our children and feel free," he said.

But the dream of living in America may not happen for him or his family.

President Donald Trump has moved up the timeline to April to revoke temporary protected status, know as TPS, for Venezuelan migrants who arrived in recent years. The administration says they should be deported because economic conditions have improved in Venezuela, a claim Venezuelans say is false.

"I think right now, it's worse than ever related to politics and dictatorship," said Maria Uzcatedui, Rica Arepa restaurant owner.

Under an extended TPS, Uzcatedui has been a Chicago Venezuelan restaurant owner for several years. While her designation is not part of Trump's immediate order, she fears it eventually will be.

"We've been doing things the right way," Uzcatedui said. "We've been contributing, paying taxes, giving people employment."

Uzcatedui and others agree Trump should deport criminals, but leave hard working immigrants alone.

SEE ALSO | Refugee Support Chicago provides help, household items amid mass deportation fears

Ana Gil Garcia with the Illinois Venezuelan Society said her organization has fielded dozens of calls from fearful migrants, whose passports were taken by the U.S. government and they say it's too dangerous to return.

"What people don't understand is for Venezuelans, we do not have a place to go," Gil Garcia said.

Many said they will risk living in the shadows. Once a successful Venezuelan businessman, one migrant who spoke to ABC7 fears for his life if he returns to his home country.

"We are going to be tortured and we are going to go through many things," he said.

All hope President Trump has a change of heart.