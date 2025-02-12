Refugee Support Chicago provides help, household items amid mass deportation fears

Debra Michaud founded of Refugees Support Chicago in the Uptown neighborhood.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A woman is on a mission to help refugees in Chicago.

Refugees Support Chicago was founded to provide household items and education on creating a life in the U.S.

She said the threat of mass deportations has meant more people are afraid to go to to the store to get the items they need.

"Now we're having to shift our operations to mobile, because people are afraid to leave the house," Michaud said.

"When I saw the first baby living outside in the street," Michaud said. " A four-month-old living outside of a police station, two years ago, that's really when I shifted my focus to this full time."

One of the refugees, who asked to not be identified, said fourth-grade son waits until all the kids have left his school before coming out, just in case ice agents are around.

The storefront takes in community donations including baby clothes, winter coats, kitchen goods, food and more.

Refugees Support Chicago also helps those in need to find a job.

Volunteers recently scrambling to pack up the store because the location has been sold.

"We're looking also for donated space, you know, even, like a church basement space store," Michaud said.

Michaud explained she wants to expand the organization to offer English-speaking classes and legal support.

