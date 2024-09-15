Our Chicago: Increasing diversity in Illinois' adult use cannabis industry

In July, a study by the Illinois Cannabis Regulation Oversight Office found that 60% of all cannabis business licenses went to minority or women-owned businesses.

When broken down by race, 27% are majority Black owners, 5% are Latino, 3% are Asian and 14% are a mixed coalition.

However, not one dollar of sales was documented going to Black or Brown owners when the study ended in 2023. Instead, white male owners took in 78% of recreational dispensary sales and 91% of grower sales.

Here's what experts say can be done to increase diversity in Illinois' adult use cannabis industry.

Cannabis advocate and license holder Lisbeth Vargas Jaimes says some restrictions need to be loosened.

"Unlike other states like California who allow for customer delivery and sale on consignment, transporter license holders here, like myself, can only transport from business to business," Vargas Jaimes said. "So, if we want this market to be expandable and diverse and equitable for Black and Brown communities, we need to ensure that the license types that are available allow us to thrive."

Meanwhile, Jordan Melendez thinks education is another way to get more people of color involved in the cannabis industry. He is the Cannabis Studies Program director coordinator at Wilbur Wright College. The school is licensed to have a cannabis curriculum.

"What these classes offer are on-demand skills by people who are in the industry," Melendez said.