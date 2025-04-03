Chicago restaurants, chefs among 2025 James Beard Awards nominees

The James Beard Foundation has announced the restaurant and chef nominees for the 2025 James Beard Awards, which include some Chicago names.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Several Chicago chefs and restaurants were named as finalist nominees for the 2025 James Beard Awards.

The James Beard Foundation is known for its prestigious restaurant awards in the country.

Kumiko in West Loop is nominated for outstanding bar.

Three chefs are nominated for best chef Great Lakes. Those include Chris Jung and Erling Wu-Bower for Maxwells Trading in West Town, Thai Dang for HaiSous in Pilsen and Noah Sandoval for Oriole in Fulton Market.

Galit in Lincoln Park is nominated for outstanding restaurant.

Winners will be celebrated at the James Beard Restaurant and Chef Awards ceremony on June 16 at the Lyric Opera of Chicago.