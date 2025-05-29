Chicago KLEO Community Family Life Center to hold annual golf fundraiser at Cog Hill

Chicago's K.L.E.O. Community Family Life Center is holding its annual golf fundraiser on June 11 at the Cog Hill Golf & Country Club in Lemont.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The K.L.E.O. Community Family Life Center is dedicated to strengthening families and providing a safe haven.

Next month, it is having an important and fun fundraiser at the Cog Hill Golf & Country Club.

ABC7 was joined in studio tonight by strategic advisor T.L. Barrett.

He spoke about the mission of the K.L.E.O. Community Center, what the fundraiser will help to support, how people can support their cause, and the future of the K.L.E.O. Community Center.

The K.L.E.O. Community Center Golf Fundraiser is happening Wednesday, June 11 at the Cog Hill Golf Resort in Lemont.

More information about the event can be found here.

