Chicago leaders, inspired by boycott of retailers who cut DEI programs, encourage buying local

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two weeks after a one-day boycott of retailers who cut diversity, equity and inclusion programs, plans are in the works to make a more lasting impact.

On the West Side Tuesday, some pastors and community leaders urged ongoing action with purposeful spending.

Some business owners hope that means buying more locally.

It's a discussion about how to make buying power have the most impact.

"We want to inspire people to fight back globally, nationally and locally," said the Rev Marshall Hatch, with New Mount Pilgrim MB Church.

At the monthly meeting of the Leaders Network, the pastors and community leaders discussed ways to focus spending.

"The disciplined use of our dollars absolutely make a change in our community," Rainbow PUSH Coalition COO Yusef Jackson said.

Among the ideas was to find more local businesses at which to make purchases.

Several business owners shared at the meeting, including the owner operator of Forty Acres Fresh Market, which will open a West Side store.

"We do not need support; we need customers," said Liz Abunaw, owner and operator of Forty Acres Fresh Market.

Forty Acres Fresh Market is the only Black-woman-owned grocer in Chicago.

On Tuesday, Darren Cox, with Forty Acres, prepared some of the items to be delivered.

Currently, it's a delivery-only grocery service of fresh produce to the city and western suburbs.

"We have to do something to put into those that are establishing economic engines within our community; we haven't had a hiccup with Forty Acres," said Cy Fields, with New Landmark MB Church.

"When we make the intention to look, we find we can get our needs met without them," Abunaw said.

Forty Acres is hoping to open its first brick-and-mortar grocery store later this year, giving Chicagoans more options to buy local.