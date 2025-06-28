Chicago man convicted in ISIS terror case, using social media to encourage attacks

CHICAGO (WLS) -- An Iraqi-born Chicago man has been convicted of using ISIS social media platforms to recruit violent jihadists after his arrest in 2018.

The U.S. Attorney's Office Northern District of Illinois made the announcement of 41-year-old Ashraf Al Safoo's conviction on Friday.

"Today's conviction demonstrates that the safety and security of the American public is always a top priority for me and my entire Office," U.S. Attorney Andrew Boutros said in a statement. "The prosecution of Ashraf Al Safoo is a testament to the vigilance and dedication of our prosecutors and law enforcement partners who stand watch to disrupt and prevent dangerous threats before they materialize. We will vigorously pursue and bring to justice those who provide material support - in whatever form - to terrorist organizations."

Al Safoo was arrested following a raid on his home in the 5200-block of North Virginia Avenue in 2018. Al Safoo had been held by FBI agents assigned to the bureau's Joint Terrorism Task Force.

A lengthy criminal complaint unsealed in 2018 provided details of Al Safoo's alleged campaign to find fighters via the internet who were interested in committing terror attacks in the U.S. and elsewhere. Although not named or charged, authorities say he worked with others in the alleged terror support plot.

Federal investigators said that the web developer, whose bio states he was trained in Malaysia, used written social media posts, audio clips and videos to recruit terrorists.

Among the internet screen grabs of Islamist propaganda allegedly used by Al Safoo is a gruesome, full-color illustration of a headless Santa Claus accompanied by the line: "The Khilafahs presents are on their way." Other freeze frames allegedly from the Chicago man's recruiting efforts show apparent terrorists with guns, imminent attacks on Christmas celebrants and a time bomb inside a gift box.

Prosecutors in 2018 described him as the lead writer of a group that distributed ISIS propaganda. Authorities said he told followers to "Participate in the war. Spread fear."

The criminal complaint stated that Al Safoo worked for a Chicago software company BlueBolt Solutions on North LaSalle Street. His LinkedIn profile staed that he had worked as web developer for BlueBolt since 2013, specializing in Microsoft Technologies. At the time, the company's CEO David E. Risner told the I-Team that they are "deeply shocked, saddened, and in complete disbelief to learn of this situation. We are fully cooperating with the FBI and local authorities on the investigation."

Al Safoo's profile also claimed that he obtained an undergraduate degree in 2006 from Al-Hussein Bin Talal University in Jordan and a master's degree in 2007 from Universiti Sains Malaysia.

Investigators said he is a naturalized U.S. citizen who was born in Mosul, Iraq and moved to the United States in September 2008.

A federal judge set sentencing for Al Safoo for October 9, 2025.