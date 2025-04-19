Chicago man found guilty of threatening 'military-style' shooting at Lake County Courthouse

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Chicago man has been found guilty of threatening a "military-style" shooting at the Lake County Courthouse.

A guilty verdict was reached Friday in the trial of Daniel Pederson.

The Lake County Sheriff's Office in Illinois said the then 24-year-old Pederson, of the Near South Side of Chicago, passed a note to a security guard who was working at a Chicago Riverwalk restaurant on June 14, 2024. The note indicated that there would be a mass shooting at the courthouse in Waukegan and made threats directed at a Lake County judge and a Chicago police officer assigned as an FBI task force officer.

That security guard noticed Pederson in the Riverwalk area again on Thursday, and CPD officers took him into custody, the sheriff's office said. He has been charged with one felony count of threatening a public official.

Pederson was previously convicted of making a terrorist threat against the courthouse in in 2016.

It was not yet known when Pederson will be sentenced.