Chicago man charged after stealing ambulance from NW Side hospital, driving to Northbrook: police

A man is in custody after allegedly stealing an ambulance from Swedish Covenant Hospital on Foster. It was recovered in Northbrook.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Chicago man has been charged with stealing an ambulance from a Northwest Side hospital, police said Thursday.

John L. Skulsky has been charged with aggravated possession of a stolen ambulance and criminal trespass to land, Northbrook police said.

Skulsky is accused of stealing the ambulance Wednesday afternoon from Swedish Covenant Hospital.

Chicago police said nobody was inside the ambulance at the time of the theft.

Northbrook police responded to the 1000-block of Skokie Boulevard about 1 p.m. for the theft, the village of Northbrook said, and the ambulance was located.

Skulsky was then taken into custody.

No injuries were reported.

The investigation is ongoing.

Chopper 7 was over a police investigation near Interstate 94 and Dundee Road in Northbrook.

Video showed officers investigating an ambulance in a parking lot.

Skulsky appeared in court Thursday morning.

The video in the player above is from an earlier report.