Chicago man charged in Provident Hospital stabbing: police

A patient injured two staff members in a Bronzeville, Chicago stabbing at Provident Hospital's emergency department on Monday, officials said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 36-year-old Chicago man has been charged in a stabbing at a South Side hospital on Monday afternoon, Chicago police said Tuesday.

Nathaniel Price has been charged with aggravated battery/use of a deadly weapon in the incident, police said.

Price was arrested at 1:15 p.m. Monday in the 500-block of East 51st Street, CPD said.

Less than 30 minutes before that, he stabbed a 56-year-old and injured a 32-year-old man in the same block, police said.

Officials said the two injured in the incident were staff members at Provident Hospital in Bronzeville.

The hospital said the incident happened in its emergency department.

Service Employees International Union Local 73, which represents hundreds of hospital workers in the Cook County Health system, said the victims included a physician and one of its members, who works as a physician assistant.

Officials said a male patient took out a sharp object and stabbed the doctor, a 56-year-old man, in the chest area.

Police said the doctor was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, which is a trauma center, in fair condition.

Officials did not immediately provide details on the a physician assistant's injuries.

Both victims are expected to be OK, and the hospital said its security team acted quickly, but what led up to the stabbing was not immediately clear.

Price is due in court Wednesday for a detention hearing.

