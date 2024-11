Chicago man charged in Jan. 6 Capitol attack, accused of pushing officers

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Another man from Chicago has been charged in the January 6, 2021 Capitol attack.

Federal prosecutors say 27-year-old Patrick Gorski pushed officers who were jammed against rioters in a tunnel leading into the Capitol building.

The FBI arrested Gorski Thursday.

He joins almost 600 people facing felony charges related to the attack.

No further information was available.