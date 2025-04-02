Mayor Brandon Johnson announces pick for 35th Ward alderman replacement

The Chicago City Council will hold a meeting next week on replacing 35th Ward Alderman Carlos Ramirez Rosa.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mayor Brandon Johnson has announced Cook County Commissioner Anthony Joel Quezada as his pick to fill a vacancy as 35th Ward alderman.

The video in this story is from a previous report

The Chicago City Council will hold a meeting next week on the replacement after the previous alderman, Carlos Ramirez-Rosa, was named by Mayor Brandon Johnson to head the Chicago Park District.

"The 35th Ward deserves a progressive champion with a proven track record to lead in this moment," said Mayor Johnson. "Anthony is a lifelong Chicagoan who embodies the values of the 35th Ward, and I have no doubt that he will be a tremendous advocate for his community. I want to thank the 35th Ward Civic Committee for their recommendation and all of the candidates who answered the call by putting their names forward to serve."

The mayor's office said Johnson made the pick after feedback from the 35th Ward Civic Committee, which recommended Quezada

"I am honored to receive this appointment to represent the people of the 35th Ward as our next alderman," said Anthony Joel Quezada. "Our neighborhoods deserve bold, principled leadership, and I am ready to continue building a ward and city that prioritizes working families, strengthens public services, and empowers our neighbors."

The special City Council meeting is scheduled for Monday at 10:30 a.m.

