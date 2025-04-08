24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Chicago Mayor Johnson attends 2025 construction season kickoff event on South Side

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Tuesday, April 8, 2025 8:07PM
Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson attended a 2025 construction season kickoff event at the 2FM Facility in Englewood.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- An event Tuesday morning marked the official start of construction season in Chicago.

Mayor Brandon Johnson joined other city leaders and construction workers at the 2FM Facility in Englewood.

They all talked about the importance of construction season, despite the delays and challenges it can cause.

This year, the city plans to resurface more than 180 miles of arterial roads and residential streets.

Among the other investments, there will be $63 million in street lighting improvements and 70 blocks of alley reconstruction.

