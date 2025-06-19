Mayor Johnson expected to veto curfew ordinance, downtown residents concerned over 'teen takeovers'

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson is expected to formally veto an expanded curfew ordinance that passed at Wednesday's City Council meeting in the coming days, and it's raising concerns among some downtown residents that it could lead to more "teen takeovers" this summer.

Critics of the curfew say a veto could save the city from a host of lawsuits.

Residents and visitors to Streeterville have endured a pair of "teen takeovers" in the past few months, in which both times Chicago police said someone was shot. Now there is concern about what the curfew veto could mean for the community's safety this summer.

Downtown Chicago is a magnet for visitors during the summer, whether it's the ever popular Millennium Park or Streeterville, with its restaurants, shopping and nightlife. The curfew ordinance held out hope of more safety in the neighborhood. The promised mayoral veto delivered disappointment.

"Well, our concerns is that we will relive history here, and that the teens will now think that they can come back and take over the street and terrorize the residents and visitors and workers of Streeterville," said Deborah Gershbein, President Streeterville Organization of Active Residents.

The recent "teen takeovers" are the scenes that Deborah Gershbein remembers all too vividly. She was caught in the middle of one "teen takeover" in late March.

"When you have hundreds of people in one place out of control, there's bound to be problems," Gershbein said.

READ MORE | Chicago police use new tactics in Streeterville to prevent violence during 'teen takeovers'

Mayor Johnson promised to veto the curfew bill, calling it bad public policy during a Wednesday press conference.

"To move on a policy that we already know historically leads to criminalization and incarceration. Why on God's green earth would I actually repeat the sins of those who came before us?" Johnson said.

The ACLU said the ordinance, which passed out of council 27-22, is also fraught with constitutional issues.

"It certainly would have resulted in lawsuits," Ed Yohnka said. "Almost every time we see one of these curfews put in place, we end up with lawsuits. This one was particularly egregious because it was so vague in terms of when and where it was enforced if."

Yohnka contends it's also problematic because it gives additional powers to police that they don't need to disperse crowds or arrest people for criminal conduct.

Gershbein thinks the mayor is out of touch with the reality she and her neighbors have had to deal with.

"I don't think he really listened to our concerns," Gershbein said. "He doesn't understand he needs to come and be in the midst of one of these 'teen takeovers,' and then maybe he'll understand how dangerous it is for everyone."

The mayor may veto the curfew ordinance as soon as Friday, but supporters will get a chance at next month's City Council meeting to try and override it. They will need to flip seven votes in order to make that happen.

Chicago Police Superintendent Larry Snelling issued the following statement Wednesday:

"The Chicago Police Department and myself are focused on public safety. I have been clear that we will do everything in our power to prevent violence, utilizing the resources available to us. To be clear, we have always enforced the law at large gatherings and will continue to do so at all future large gatherings. Those who commit crimes or acts of violence will be arrested and held accountable.

"The curfew ordinance has become more a matter of politics than public safety. Given that this is a matter that sits within the City Council, I have no further comment. My focus remains solely on the safety of our communities and what CPD is doing to enhance that safety."