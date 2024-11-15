Mayor's school board holds special meeting likely to lay groundwork to fire CPS CEO: sources

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson's school board is holding a special meeting likely to lay the groundwork to fire CPS CEO Pedro Martinez, sources said.

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson's school board is holding a special meeting likely to lay the groundwork to fire CPS CEO Pedro Martinez, sources said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mayor Brandon Johnson's short-term six-member school board is holding a special meeting that sources say is likely to lay the groundwork to fire Chicago Public Schools CEO Pedro Martinez.

Five school board members-elect sent a letter this week asking the board to hold off on making any major CPS decisions until the new 21-member hybrid school board is seated in January.

"It's about an effort to say to the board, 'let's work together. Let's start to build bridges. Let's evaluate Pedro Martinez together. Let's do the work when we are a board of half-elected, half-appointed members,'" school board member-elect Ellen Rosenfeld said.

But Johnson, who wants Martinez out, says waiting to take action on CPS issues is reckless, irresponsible and reprehensible.

"The question is: Why are we asking Black and brown families, in particular, to wait?" Johnson said.

On Thursday's agenda is the situation with Acero Charter Schools.

The charter network announced in October it was closing seven of its schools at the end of the school year. While CPS has the power to revoke or renew a school's charter, the charter operator has the right to voluntarily close its own schools. But, the mayor and the Chicago Teachers Union blame Martinez for what they say is his failure to do more to keep the schools open.

"Do the right thing; keep the schools open. Demand that, you know, this charter be held accountable for displacing so many students mid-year," CTU Vice President Jackson Potter said.

For years, CTU fought hard against opening charter schools in Chicago. Now, it's fighting just as hard to keep them open. The union represents Acero teachers. Union critics say the Acero closings are being used as a smoke screen to fire Martinez.

"I think Pedro has the power to show that is not the case," Potter said.

An Acero Schools spokeswoman said in a statement:

"The Chicago Public Schools (CPS) Board of Education held a special meeting regarding the anticipated closure of seven (7) Acero schools, including Cruz K-12, Casas, Cisneros, Fuentes, Paz, Santiago and Tamayo Elementary Schools. The purpose of this meeting was to consider a Board resolution compelling the network to cease the closure of these schools. The resolution also references Board action concerning the renewal of Acero's charter agreement in 2026.

"It is worth repeating that Acero Schools agrees that these schools are vibrant learning communities with outstanding students, families and colleagues. Our neighborhoods welcomed these schools into too often underserved communities. There are no winners when high-quality schools are forced to close their doors due to the implications of inequitable and inadequate public school funding and the impact this has on the charter school community in particular.

"While we are disappointed by the misinformation surrounding this heartbreaking circumstance, we welcome working with the Chicago Public Schools to find long-term and sustainable solutions for everyone impacted by these anticipated closures. This is clearly evidenced by the nearly 20 meetings Acero Schools has had with senior CPS officials before the special meeting to provide timely information to advance this initiative.

"Acero Schools followed the process outlined in its charter agreement when announcing the anticipated closures to CPS. The network informed our broader community and communicated the need to engage with CPS and the Chicago Teachers Union. Acero Schools has always and continues to adhere to the financial and facilities requirements stipulated by CPS in our charter agreement. While the financial and facilities provisions found within this agreement are not often raised by the media or discussed in public forums like today's special meeting, they have contributed to this decision. Acero will continue to advocate for adequate and equitable funding and solutions that support our learning communities."