Chicago Mayor Johnson sends aldermen letter ahead of earlier budget talks, reluctant to make cuts

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson sent City Council members a letter ahead of earlier budget talks this month with a looming shortfall.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson is looking ahead and trying to get in front of another projected shortfall for next year.

Federal cuts and tariffs are likely to make the shortfall even bigger.

Johnson got the process underway early by sending a letter to all aldermen, outlining a series of conversations to begin this month. Some alders say the talks must start with cuts.

But Johnson, highlighting tree trimming, road projects, lead pipe replacements, garbage pickup, public safety and much more, said the conversation about next year's dismal financial outlook cannot begin with service or personnel cuts.

"What would I like to cut? Nothing, I mean, why would I cut anything?" Johnson said.

City Council members say the mayor needs to cut because Johnson says the city is facing at least a billion dollar deficit next year. Some alders say it is likely much more.

"It's living in a fantasy, a failed fantasy of his, that to think that you can't make cuts and still get through the next few years," 32nd Ward Ald. Scott Waguespack said.

Alders says the city's deficit coupled with Trump Administration federal cuts, tariff-related price increases and decreased revenue from stock market downturns will all put the city in a horrible financial situation if the mayor stays the course.

"Every man, woman and child is going to be paying more because of his administration's approach to government," Waguespack said.

The mayor says the city must come up with revenue ideas before cuts. But, his own Budget Committee chairman, Jason Ervin, says cutting city services must be on the table.

"I think therein lies an opportunity for us to make adjustments, especially on the expenditure side, so we can come down to some level of reasonableness in our expenses," Ervin said.

In a letter to City Council members, the mayor said he hopes to start hashing out the 2026 budget with alders this month.

The early talks are different this time, after alders voiced frustration with a delayed budget process last year.

"What this letter is indicating is that we're starting the process a lot earlier, more transparent than we've ever been. And the point of all of this is that we come together collectively," Johnson said.

According to his letter, the mayor plans to give briefings on budget forecasts in August before presenting his own balanced budget in the fall.

He acknowledges the process will be extremely challenging.