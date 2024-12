Several Metra trains stopped at Union Station due to signal issues

Milwaukee District West Line, Milwaukee District North Line and North Central Service trains are all stopped at Union Station on Friday morning.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Signal issues are impacting multiple Metra lines on Friday morning.

Milwaukee District West Line, Milwaukee District North Line and North Central Service trains are all stopped at Union Station.

The issues have been ongoing since at least 7 a.m. Friday.

Metra did not immediately say when trains might be up and running again.

