Mayor Brandon Johnson to celebrate Chicago's One Fair Wage Ordinance at rally

Tipped workers will see their minimum wage increased to $12.62 on July 1

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mayor Brandon Johnson is expected to join a rally Monday to celebrate Chicago's One Fair Wage Ordinance.

On July 1, tipped workers will see their hourly pay increase to $12.62, the single largest annual pay increase for tipped workers in Chicago history. The ordinance phases out the subminimum wage over five years.

Non-tipped workers are also set to get a pay raise on July 1, with the minimum wage going to $16.60. The minimum wage for subsidized youth employment will be $16.50.

The group hopes Chicago's progress will encourage the Illinois General Assembly to pass a similar bill statewide.

For more information on the labor laws, visit Chicago.gov/LaborStandards.

