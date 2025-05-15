Woman shot to death in Chatham, Chicago police say

Police said a 20-year-old woman was involved in an argument with a group of women in the 7800-block of South Eberhart Avenue.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A woman was shot to death after an argument on the city's South Side on Thursday, Chicago police said.

A man walked up and allegedly started to shoot at the victim, police said.

The victim was shot twice in the face; police said she died at the hospital.

No other injuries were reported.

The alleged shooter fled on foot, police said.

Nobody is in custody.

