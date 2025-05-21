Chicago Musical Pathways Initiative Spring Showcase Recital Wednesday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Musical Pathways Initiative's mission is to support talented young musicians from backgrounds that are often under-represented.

That mission took on special significance earlier this year, when an executive order ended federal diversity, equity and inclusion programs, denying young Pathways artists the chance to perform in Washington, D.C.

But the community stepped up. The orchestra did eventually get to perform, including at the Symphony Center in Chicago, where the artists got a standing ovation from Gov. JB Pritzker.

Now, the Chicago Musical Pathways Initiative is getting ready for its Spring Showcase Recital Wednesday.

Project Director James Hall and cellist Jan Vargas Nedvetsky joined ABC7 Chicago Tuesday to talk more about it.