Chicago National Museum of Mexican Art celebrates Día de los Muertos in Pilsen

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The National Museum of Mexican Art's Día de los Muertos Xicágo event is a celebration that gets larger with every year that goes by.

This year, the festivities gathered 100 local families who created traditional ofrendas, or offerings, in honor of their loved ones who are no longer with us.

As the sun went down on Chicago Saturday, hundreds gathered in Pilsen's Harrison Park around a large screen projecting the faces of 800 souls no longer with us. They are the loved ones of many in the largely Mexican community, which for 10 years now has been celebrating Day of the Dead in a unique way, allowing families to bring the traditional altars set up inside people's homes for the holiday outside so that others can share in the stories of those no longer here.

"We do this every year, and it's pretty much our way to honor our ancestors, people who've passed," participant Nancy Gallegos said. "And I think it's a very beautiful way for everyone else to be able to share their story. Be able to share who they were, what they liked."

Ofrendas large and small dotted the baseball diamond behind the museum.

Maria Riojano was up until 4 a.m. putting the finishing touches on an offering dedicated to her brother Jesus, a victim of gun violence who died at 17 last year.

"It was really important for me to do this for him, because he's my only brother," Riojano said. "My baby brother that was taken away way too soon, and I just wanted to highlight him and his life, and honor him."

Another ofrenda was put together by Jessica Zapata. Her sister Lupe fell victim to cancer three years ago. She was only 47.

"It's to let her know she was here with us and letting know her life," Zapata said. "Like everything that she did for everybody. It was such a blessing to have her present."

That is the reason why ofrendas are set up in the homes of many Mexican families, to welcome back the souls of those we've lost for a one-night celebration during which their favorite things are laid out for them to enjoy. Candles and walkways illuminate their way home.

"That's the most important part," participant Erick Torres said. "It's remembering all the good times that we've had. You know, from small to where we are at now. Passing that on from tradition to tradition. Making sure that doesn't end."

This year's event was so popular that registration for families who wanted to participate opened and closed within days. Organizers said every year they keep thinking of ways to allow more people to take part.

