Chicago native, actor Cory Hardrict talks about Tyler Perry's 'Divorce In The Black'

Actor Cory Hardrict stopped by ABC 7 Eyewitness News to about the 'Tyler Perry's film "Divorce in the Black" now streaming on Amazon Prime.

Actor Cory Hardrict stopped by ABC 7 Eyewitness News to about the 'Tyler Perry's film "Divorce in the Black" now streaming on Amazon Prime.

Actor Cory Hardrict stopped by ABC 7 Eyewitness News to about the 'Tyler Perry's film "Divorce in the Black" now streaming on Amazon Prime.

Actor Cory Hardrict stopped by ABC 7 Eyewitness News to about the 'Tyler Perry's film "Divorce in the Black" now streaming on Amazon Prime.

Actor Cory Hardrict stopped by ABC 7 Eyewitness News to about the 'Tyler Perry's film "Divorce in the Black" now streaming on Amazon Prime. Hardrict is from the Windy City. Hardrict also spoke with ABC 7 Eyewitness Samantha Chatman about his other projects.

To connect, with Hardrict, click here. To watch, "Divorce in the Black," click here.