Chicago native authors 'How Black History Can Save Your Life' after becoming victim of hate crime

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A hate crime that was witnessed by people around the country has now led a Chicago native to create a tool for self-empowerment and racial justice.

Former history teacher Ernest Crim III is the author of the new book "How Black History Can Save Your Life."

Crim joined ABC7 Chicago Monday to talk about it.

He discussed what motivated him to write the book, how he thinks Black history can save someone's life and how he uses his social media platform to educate people about Black history.

He also gave advice to parents who are concerned the topic is not being taught in schools.

Crim will be signing copies of his book at a Chicago event Tuesday.

