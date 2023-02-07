Black history Ernest Crim III social media influencer writes children's book

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Ernest Crim III spent years as high school educator. Then a personal experience changed his outlook on life.

"My wife and I were verbally accosted," said Crim. "I started recording."

He posted the video online. Around the same time, he started writing blogs. The experience also inspired his first book.

Now, he uses TikTok to teach people about Black history.

"For me, it was never just about teaching in a class," said Crim. "It was also about 'education happens everywhere."

Crim runs his own consulting firm now. He recently wrote a children's book, "The ABCs of Affirming Black Children."

"My mom gave me this really powerful affirmation when I was nine," said Crim. "I asked 'why haven't we had a Black president?' And she said they were waiting on me to grow up."

The book teaches Black history through 26 different affirmations. You can learn more about Crim and buy his books here.