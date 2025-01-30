Chicago native stand-up comedian Ken Flores dies at 28: 'We lost a good one'

CHICAGO -- Stand-up comedian Ken Flores died on Tuesday at age 28.

The comedian's death was announced on his Instagram page on Wednesday, and Flores' publicist confirmed the news to "Good Morning America" on Thursday. A report from the County of Los Angeles Medical Examiner also recorded Flores' death.

"It is with great sadness that we confirm the untimely passing of our friend, brother and son Kenyi Flores," read a message posted by loved ones on Flores' Instagram on Wednesday.

"Please respect our privacy at this time as we are all shocked and devastated by this loss," the post continued.

Stars from all walks of entertainment, including radio host Big Boy and comedian King Bach, paid tribute, commemorating Flores in the comments of the Instagram post.

Esteemed comedy clubs in Los Angeles also paid tribute to Flores, with the Laugh Factory commenting on the post announcing his death, writing, "Rest in peace, make god laugh." Hollywood Improv added, "We were honored to give him a stage to share his talent. Sending so much love to his family and the comedy community."

Zanies, a Chicago comedy club where Flores shared photos performing in the past, posted a tribute to Flores on Instagram after his death.

"Seeing him perform once was enough to know he was special. It was a honor to watch him grow from a young comic starting out on showcases to selling out shows as a headliner here and across the country," read the post on the club's Instagram page.

Flores was mid-way through the first leg of his Butterfly Effect tour, which kicked off in Portland, Oregon, on Jan. 10 and was set to conclude in San Diego, California, in April. The comedian recently posted a video from his tour stop in Portland, Oregon.

Flores also helped create the LatinXL Comedy Show, which helped showcase Latin comedy talent.

Flores was born in Chicago and moved to Aurora and then Los Angeles later in life.

In a recent interview with Boss Talk 101, Flores described his first brushes with fame including performing with Gabriel Iglesias in Chicago. Flores recalled Iglesias referring to him as a "hometown hero."

"My parents was in the crowd," he said, adding, "It was the first time I ever seen my pops cry."

The comedian continued, "For him to see that that moment it was it was definitely, it was special for both of us."

Iglesias shared a photo of Flores on stage with him in an Instagram story. "We lost a good one. It was my honor to have known Ken Flores. Incredibly funny comedian and just a kind, happy guy," wrote Iglesias.