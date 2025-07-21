Chicago officials to cut ribbon for renovated CTA Red Line stations on North Side

Chicago officials will officially cut the ribbon for the reopening of four CTA Red Line stations Monday.

Chicago officials will officially cut the ribbon for the reopening of four CTA Red Line stations Monday.

Chicago officials will officially cut the ribbon for the reopening of four CTA Red Line stations Monday.

Chicago officials will officially cut the ribbon for the reopening of four CTA Red Line stations Monday.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- An official ribbon cutting celebration is happening Monday at the Argyle Red Line Station in Uptown.

That's one of four newly renovated CTA stations that are now open on the North Side.

The Lawrence, Argyle, Berwyn, and Bryn Mawr stations had been closed for years as crews worked to update them.

CTA riders have been anxiously waiting for these changes, to make their commute a little smoother

Monday morning, transit and elected leaders will be at the Argyle Red Line station to officially celebrate the reopening of four stations.

This is part of phase one of the Red and Purple Modernization project.

This is a $2.1 billion investment to rebuild four stations that were over a 100 years old.

SEE ALSO | Chicago police issue alert for armed robberies at CTA platform on North Side

The improvements include making stations fully accessible with elevators and escalators, wider platforms, benches, and a canopy to protect during bad weather.

Riders say the changes have been a long time coming.

"I think the biggest thing I noticed was how wider the platform is," rider Luke Bettich said. "Those old stations felt kind of dangerous almost, but this is a huge improvement."

With these new changes, the CTA says riders will see more reliable service and less overcrowding.