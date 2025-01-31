Chicago Park District to hold swim skills test for lifeguard jobs

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Park District is administering swim skills to aspiring lifeguard candidates on Saturday.

Lifeguard candidates are required to successfully complete a 200-yard timed swim, a 20-yard underwater swim and retrieve an underwater object. Applicants must be Chicago residents and 16 years of age and older by July 1, 2025.

The swim skills test will take place at 9 a.m. at Foster Park, 1440 We. 84th Street.

Individuals who complete the test will be conditionally hired and assigned to an American Red Cross certification class.

The lifeguards will fill roles at the park district's 22 lakefront beaches, 1 inland beach and 77 indoor and outdoor pools.

The next swim skills tests dates are March 1st and March 22nd at Whitney Young High School, 211 S. Laflin.

Interested candidates need to apply for the lifeguard position at www.chicagoparkdistrict.com/lifeguards before taking the skills test.

