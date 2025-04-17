Chicago leaders transforming South Side corridor into 'Black Wall Street' for national movement

Chicago Pastor Charlie Dates and Ald. William Hall are transforming 75th Street and King Drive into a "Black Wall Street" for "Spend in the Black."

Chicago Pastor Charlie Dates and Ald. William Hall are transforming 75th Street and King Drive into a "Black Wall Street" for "Spend in the Black."

Chicago Pastor Charlie Dates and Ald. William Hall are transforming 75th Street and King Drive into a "Black Wall Street" for "Spend in the Black."

Chicago Pastor Charlie Dates and Ald. William Hall are transforming 75th Street and King Drive into a "Black Wall Street" for "Spend in the Black."

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Chicago pastor and alderman are joining forces to strengthen the Black dollar and drive more business into Black communities, starting with 75th Street and King Drive.

Their push to transform 75th Street into a "Black Wall Street" is part of a national movement.

The movement is called "Spend in the Black," and its happening in cities like Atlanta, Houston, Dallas and New York.

In Chicago, communities leaders plan to resurrect the Black dollar this weekend, turning 75th Street and King Drive into the bustling business corridor it once was.

Chicago's 6th Ward will be the epicenter of what Black leaders hope to be a resurgence of booming business, hope and pride.

Reverend Dr. Charlie Dates, pastor of both Salem and Progressive Baptist Church, and Alderman William Hall have teamed up for an economic movement called "Spend in the Black," encouraging everyone in the area, regardless of race, to spend their dollars at 75th and King Drive.

"Dog groomers, service providers, you're going to see some of the best culinary excellence, flower shops, all lined up down 75th Street," Hall said. "This is what 75th Street used to be. This was the mecca."

The two community leaders have invited dozens of Black-owned businesses to set up shop along 75th. They're also encouraging businesses that are already there to take part in the call to action.

"We are going to have more Black vendors in a single concentration, than anywhere else you will find in Chicagoland in a single day," Dates said.

The owners of The Woodshop Art Gallery, which has been around for more than 50 years, said Saturday's event can't come fast enough. They've seen a drastic decline in business over the years and hope "Spend in the Black" will be the beginning of something great.

"It was just vibrant, colorful. And it was just people of our community supporting businesses that was run by us, operated by us, "said Brian Dantignac, co-owner of The Woodshop Art Gallery. "Things have dissipated over the years. So, to bring awareness back to 75th Street, it means a lot."

Alderman Hall said this is the restoration his ward needs.

"We are resurrecting and reviving that Black revenue that's in Chicago," Hall said. "We want people to look at some of the business and say, 'I want my storefront here.'"

Pastor Dates said he has challenged his thousands of church members to forgo brands like Target, Amazon and Walmart this week and bring their dollars to Saturday's event.

'You can buy everything you need from a Black business owner," Dates said. "From diapers to light bulbs to ice cream. We do not need to be reliant on the big box stores who quite frankly, do not meet our demands, who do not respect our dignity, who pull out of our neighborhoods at the first sign of trouble, or an administration's rejection of DEI. Rather, we can empower ourselves by spending our money with our business owners who will not flee us, but care for us with the profit that they make."

"Spend in the Black" is happening in several cities across the country, but the community leaders hope Chicagoans will show up and show out.

"You will see children laughing and playing. You will see people eating good food," Dates said. "You will see business owners earning the trust of the community, and the community being blessed in significant ways."

"We are resurrecting and reviving that Black revenue that's in Chicago," Hall said.

"Spend in the Black" is happening this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 75th Street and King Drive.

All are welcome to attend. Shoppers will also be eligible to win $1,000 every hour.

More details can be found here: https://www.progressivechicago.org/events/spend-in-the-black