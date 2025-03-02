Thousands to brave frigid Lake Michigan for 2025 Chicago Polar Plunge

Registration is now open for the Chicago Polar Plunge 2025, which benefits Special Olympics Illinois and is presented by Special Children's Charities.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Thousands of Chicagoans are expected to brave the frigid water during the 25th Chicago Polar Plunge benefiting Special Olympics Chicago.

All of the funds collected from the Chicago Polar Plunge stay in the city. The money pays for athlete transportation, uniforms, gear for the Special Olympics Chicago.

The first round of plungers are expected to go into the lake at 10 a.m.

ABC7 meteorologist Jaisol Martinez said the water temperature will be in the mid 30s.

Last year, Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson jumped in for the very first time, in full business attire.

To learn more about the organization, head to chicagopolarplunge.org