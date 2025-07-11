Police chase linked to Cicero armed robbery investigation ends with 2 in custody in Austin: VIDEO

A police chase linked to a Cicero armed robbery investigation ended with two people being taken into custody in Austin, Chicago.

A police chase linked to a Cicero armed robbery investigation ended with two people being taken into custody in Austin, Chicago.

A police chase linked to a Cicero armed robbery investigation ended with two people being taken into custody in Austin, Chicago.

A police chase linked to a Cicero armed robbery investigation ended with two people being taken into custody in Austin, Chicago.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A police pursuit appears to have ended with at least two people in custody on the city's West Side on Friday afternoon.

The situation is believed to have started as an armed robbery investigation in west suburban Cicero.

The pursuit wound through the city, at one point moving into downtown before heading back out to the West Side.

Chopper 7 was over the scene when one person was taken away in handcuffs in the Austin neighborhood at West Washington Boulevard and North Kostner Avenue.

Chopper 7 was over the scene when one person was taken away in handcuffs in the Austin neighborhood at West Washington Boulevard and North Kostner Avenue.

Police vehicles appeared to be involved in a crash at that intersection.

Police are looking for suspects who allegedly ditched a car.

Further information was not immediately available.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood