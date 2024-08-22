Chicago police release images of suspects wanted in hammer attack at CTA Western Blue Line station

Police are investigating a hammer attack on a Chicago Blue Line platform. It happened at the Western station on Tuesday afternoon.

Police are investigating a hammer attack on a Chicago Blue Line platform. It happened at the Western station on Tuesday afternoon.

Police are investigating a hammer attack on a Chicago Blue Line platform. It happened at the Western station on Tuesday afternoon.

Police are investigating a hammer attack on a Chicago Blue Line platform. It happened at the Western station on Tuesday afternoon.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police released images Wednesday of two suspects wanted in connection to a hammer attack and robbery on a CTA Blue Line platform on the Near West Side on Tuesday afternoon.

A man was attacked by a suspect with a hammer at the Western station just before 4 p.m., Chicago police said.

The 31-year-old victim was standing on the platform when a suspect, identified only as female, forcefully took his phone, police said. When the man tried to get his phone back, another suspect, identified only as male, attacked him multiple times with a hammer.

The victim suffered multiple lacerations to his head and was transported to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

Chicago police released the following images of the suspects.

No one is in custody and Area Four detectives are investigating.

Police did not immediately provide further information.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood