Suspects charged in hammer attack at CTA Western Blue Line station, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two people are now charged with attacking a man with a hammer during a robbery at a CTA train station last month.

The attack happened just before 4 p.m. August 20 on a CTA Blue Line platform on the Near West Side, Chicago police said.

Police had previously released the following photos of the people wanted for the violent robbery at the Western Blue Line station.

The 31-year-old victim was seriously hurt. Police said he was standing on the platform when a female female forcefully took his phone. When the man tried to get his phone back a male suspect attacked him multiple times with a hammer.

The victim suffered multiple lacerations to his head and was transported to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

The two suspects, 29-year-old Travis Andrews and 27-year-old Shakena Agee, are now facing multiple charges, including attempted murder, aggravated battery and robbery, Chicago police said.

Andrews and Agee were arrested Wednesday with the assistance of the Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force, police said.

The suspects appeared in court Friday.

No further information was immediately available.

