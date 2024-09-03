WATCH LIVE

Chicago police seek help finding missing 85-year-old woman last seen in Garfield Ridge

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Tuesday, September 3, 2024 12:30AM
The Chicago Police Department is looking for missing 85-year-old woman Francisca Renteria, last seen in Garfield Ridge near 57th and Melvina.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are asking for the public's help finding a missing 85-year-old woman.

Francisca Renteria was last seen in Garfield Ridge near West 57th Street and South Melvina Avenue around 1 p.m. Sunday.

Renteria is just under 5 feet tall, weighs around 130 pounds and only speaks Spanish. She has white hair and brown eyes.

Renteria was last seen wearing a black t-shirt with white lettering on the front along with a light blue jacket.

Renteria is also known to frequent the area of the 6300-block of West 83rd Street in Burbank.

Police asked anyone with information to call them at 312-747-8380 or dial 911.

