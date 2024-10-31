Hate crime, terrorism charges filed in Chicago shooting of Jewish man walking to synagogue

22-year-old suspect shot by Chicago police after he allegedly fired on first responders

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police have filed felony hate crime and terrorism charges against a man accused of shooting a Jewish man on the North Side over the weekend, in addition to 14 other charges he already faces.

Sidi Mohammed Abdullahi, 22, already faces 14 felony counts, including attempted first-degree murder, aggravated battery, and attempted murder of a police officer, after allegedly shooting a Jewish man walking to synagogue Saturday morning. The victim was wearing a kippah, a traditional Jewish head covering also known as a yarmulke.

Police said Abdullahi shot him without saying a word. Roughly 30 minutes later, the incident escalated when Abdullahi reportedly opened fire on five first responders. Police fired back, shooting him multiple times.

Abdullahi has been hospitalized since. CPD Supt. Larry Snelling said they have not been able to interview him because of his injuries, but relied on digital evidence to investigate allegations the shooting was a hate crime. Snelling said they found evidence on his phone that shows the shooting was planned and intentionally targeted Jews.

Speaking alongside police and Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx, Mayor Brandon Johnson said, "There is absolutely no place in Chicago for antisemitism. There is absolutely no place in our city for hatred against our Jewish community."

He also thanked 50th Ward Debra Silverstein for her tireless advocacy after the incident.

Foxx said her office's decision to bring terrorism charges underscore the gravity of the crime and its efforts to "destabilize our communities through fear and hatred."

Foxx, Snelling and Johnson all emphasized the additional charges are not the result of public pressure or media attention but instead a result of their ongoing investigation.

FBI data from 2023 show despite Jewish people comprising only about 2% of the U.S. population, antisemitic incidents accounted for over 15% of all hate crimes across the nation.

The ADL said there has been a near 300% increase in antisemitic incidents in Chicago over the last year, compared to the year before, adding to the growing fear felt by Jewish families.

Local Jewish organizations said they've been in regular communication with the Chicago Police Department since Saturday's shooting.

Abdullahi was due in court this week, but his hearing was rescheduled for Nov. 7.

