Car crashes into building in Garfield Ridge, video shows

Video shows what's left of a building after a car crashed into it on the Southwest Side.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are investigating after a car crashed into a building on the city's Southwest Side.

Video captured early Monday morning shows the damage left to a building, which appeared to be The American Legion, Argo-Summit Post 735.

The building is located at Archer Avenue and Sayre Avenue in the Garfield Ridge neighborhood.

A white car was seen surrounded by yellow police tape next to the building.

It is unknown if anybody is in custody or if charges are pending.