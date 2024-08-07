WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Burglars smash into South Loop clothing store, Chicago police say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Wednesday, August 7, 2024 11:58AM
Burglars smash into South Loop clothing store: CPD
Chicago police are investigating a smash-and-grab burglary at a South Loop clothing store.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Thieves smashed into a South Loop clothing store Wednesday morning, Chicago police said.

The incident occurred at about 4:55 a.m. in the first block of East 21st Street.

ABC7 Chicago is now streaming 24/7. Click here to watch

Police said a group of three to four burglars broke the front glass door and a security gate of a business.

The burglars then stole merchandise and fled in two vehicles, a gray sedan and a white SUV, possibly a Jeep and fled southbound, police said.

No one is in custody and Area Three detectives are investigating.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW