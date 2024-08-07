Burglars smash into South Loop clothing store, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Thieves smashed into a South Loop clothing store Wednesday morning, Chicago police said.

The incident occurred at about 4:55 a.m. in the first block of East 21st Street.

Police said a group of three to four burglars broke the front glass door and a security gate of a business.

The burglars then stole merchandise and fled in two vehicles, a gray sedan and a white SUV, possibly a Jeep and fled southbound, police said.

No one is in custody and Area Three detectives are investigating.

