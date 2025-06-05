Chicago police issue alert for burglaries at NW Side businesses

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police have issued an alert about recent break-ins at several Northwest Side businesses.

Three of the break-ins happened early Tuesday, including one at Big League Burgers in Irving Park.

Police said two of the suspects wore black balaclava-style masks and one suspect wore a red, white and blue "Scream" style mask. Police said the drove a silver four-door Hyundai sedan.

-6100-block of N Milwaukee Ave from June 2, at 08:30 p/m through June 3, at 06:30 a.m.

- 5200-block of N Elston Ave on June 3, at 02:40 a.m.

- 6200-block of W Touhy Ave on June 3, at 04:00 a.m.

-3700-block of W Irving Park Rd on June 3, at 04:15 a.m.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Five detectives at (312) 746-7394.

