1 charged after group of teens rob man of gym shoes on CTA Blue Line train, Chicago police say

Chicago police have released images of five teen suspects wanted in a robbery onboard a CTA Blue Line train last Saturday.

Chicago police have released images of five teen suspects wanted in a robbery onboard a CTA Blue Line train last Saturday.

Chicago police have released images of five teen suspects wanted in a robbery onboard a CTA Blue Line train last Saturday.

Chicago police have released images of five teen suspects wanted in a robbery onboard a CTA Blue Line train last Saturday.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- One teen has been charged after a group of five suspects wanted in a robbery onboard a CTA Blue Line train last Saturday.

The robbery occurred at about 1:40 p.m. as the train approached Racine Avenue, police said.

The suspects approached a passenger, displayed a handgun and demanded his property, police said.

The man refused and police said the suspects then kicked and beat the passenger and removed his gym shoes.

The suspects were described by police as being between 16-18 years old.

Tuesday morning, police said a 15-year-old boy has been charged with one felony count of armed robbery and one felony count of aggravated battery to a transit employee. -

Anyone with information is asked to contact CPD Mass Transit detectives at (312) 745-4447

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood