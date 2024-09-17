Chicago police officers fire at suspect in South Shore, CPD says

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police officers fired shots at a suspect during a foot chase on the South Side Monday night, police said.

Officers responded to a report of a person with a gun at about 10:16 p.m. in the 7100-block of South Jeffery Boulevard.

Officers found a man with a gun who police said fled and pointed a gun at officers, prompting and officer to fire at the suspect.

The suspect continued to flee and turned toward officers while armed and an officer fired again at the suspect, police said.

The suspect was then taken into custody and a gun recovered, police said. No one was injured by gunfire and the suspect was transported to a hospital with minor injuries, police said. The officers involved were also transported to a hospital with minor injuries, police said.

