CPD to pay special attention to places of worship after Iran fires missiles into Israel

CHICAGO (WLS) -- After Iran fired missiles into Israel Tuesday, Chicago police said they plan to pay special attention to places of worship in the city.

CPD said it plans to increase its presence to make sure people of all faith communities are safe, and feel safe.

The consul general of Israel to the Midwest said 10 million Israelis were forced to take refuge in bomb shelters. That's essentially the entire population of the country.

Consul General Yinam Cohen said, in Chicago, they're working with local authorities to make sure the upcoming celebrations of Rosh Hashanah will be as happy, calm and relaxed as possible, even in the face of the latest missile strikes from Iran.

"It was a very sophisticated operation in terms of the missile defense, for sure. But, the same time, we measure the Iranian attack not by the impact that it had, but by the intention that they had. And the intentions were very severe, and Israel is going to respond strongly to this attack," Cohen said.

The Council on American Islamic Relations in Chicago, a nonprofit supporting the civil rights of Muslims, is also speaking out.

Maggie Slavin with CAIR said the attacks from Iran were not surprising. Slavin said, first and foremost, CAIR is concerned about the safety of civilians, both in Iran and Israel, but particularly Israel. Still, she said the missile strikes from Iran are not unprovoked.

"So, it's important that this didn't just happen in a vacuum, right? Like, there have been multiple escalations by Israel, you know, into Lebanon, and on Lebanese territory, and especially in the south of Lebanon, that have directly hurt civilians," Slavin said. "So, I don't think anyone should be surprised by this. And it's also important to keep that in context, that this just didn't happen out of nowhere."

Tensions between Israel and Iran have ratcheted up significantly in recent weeks, as Israel has stepped up its efforts against Hezbollah in Lebanon.

The militant group, backed by Iran, is one of several proxies acting on behalf of, or alongside, Iran.

Both CAIR Chicago and the consul general are prepared for local response to the tensions overseas. They said they're bracing for similar upticks of Islamophobia and antisemitism, like they saw in the wake of the Oct. 7 attack by Hamas.