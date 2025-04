Police release photos of armed robbery suspects on CTA Green Line

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are searching for suspects wanted for an armed robbery on the CTA Green Line.

The crime happened on Friday, April 11 at about 4:30 p.m. in the 2800-block of West Lake Street, police said.

The suspects allegedly approached the victim, one pulled out a gun while the others robbed the victim.

Before fleeing, two of the suspects punched the victim in the face.

Suspects wanted for allegedly being involved in an armed robbery on the CTA Green Line on April 11, according to Chicago police. Chicago Police Department

