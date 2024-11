Chicago police respond to Macy's on State Street in the Loop

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Chicago police investigation could be seen Saturday evening at the Macy's store on State Street in the Loop.

The store is located at State Street and Randolph Street downtown, near ABC7 Chicago's State Street Studios.

A heavy police presence could be seen inside and outside of the store.

ABC7 has reached out to the Chicago Police Department for more information.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a breaking news story. Check back with ABC7 for updates.