Chicago police search for 2nd suspect in North Center shooting of retired CPD sergeant

Chicago police continue to search for a second suspect in the North Center shooting of a retired CPD sergeant.

Chicago police continue to search for a second suspect in the North Center shooting of a retired CPD sergeant.

Chicago police continue to search for a second suspect in the North Center shooting of a retired CPD sergeant.

Chicago police continue to search for a second suspect in the North Center shooting of a retired CPD sergeant.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A person of interest is in custody as Chicago police search for a second suspect in the shooting of a retired police sergeant in the North Center neighborhood Monday.

Its still unclear what provoked the shooting of the retired Chicago police sergeant. The 74-year-old remains hospitalized with serious injuries.

Police said the shooting happened at the busy North Center intersection of North Lincoln and West Berteau avenues just after 9 a.m.

Investigators say the 74-year old retired sergeant was in his vehicle when neighbors heard gunshots. That's when the victim was found shot outside of his vehicle on the ground next to his Jeep Cherokee.

Police said he had been shot by two offenders and had been struck twice in his left arm and suffered a graze wound to his neck.

"It scares the hell out of me. Too close to home. I've lived here for 48 years, and I've never seen anything," neighbor Carol Palomar said.

Right now, they don't have any motive. They don't know if it was interpersonal, if it was an attempted robbery, attempted carjacking or something else," 47th Ward Ald. Matt Martin. said.

Police are still looking for a second suspect.

Chicago shootings: Tracking gun violence in 2024, with live updates

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood