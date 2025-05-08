24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Chicago police seen investigating crime scene, rollover crash in Hammond

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Friday, May 9, 2025 12:10AM
HAMMOND, Ind. (WLS) -- Chicago police could be seen investigating a crime scene and crash Thursday in northwest Indiana.

Chopper 7 was over the scene around 6:30 p.m. near Dearborn Avenue and Gostlin Street in Hammond, Indiana, which is close to the Illinois border and the South Side of Chicago.

Chicago police squad cars and officers could be seen in the area as crime tape was put up around the intersection.

A crash vehicle could be seen rolled over at the scene.

ABC7 has reached out to the Chicago Police Department for more information.

Copyright © 2025 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
