The incident started when CPD responded to a call about a person with a gun on Chicago's Far South Side.

Aggravated battery suspect killed in shootout with Chicago police in Hammond, Indiana: CPD

A Hammond shooting involving the Chicago Police Department left one person dead near Dearborn and Gostlin Thursday evening, CPD said.

HAMMOND, Ind. (WLS) -- Chicago police shot and killed an aggravated battery suspect in northwest Indiana on Thursday evening, CPD said.

CPD said officers responded to a call about a person with a gun just before 6 p.m. in the 13400-block of South Baltimore Avenue, on Chicago's Far South Side.

There, officers saw a person wanted for an aggravated battery get into a vehicle, police said. The suspect fled the scene and eventually crashed the vehicle at Dearborn Avenue and Gostlin Street in Hammond, Indiana. Chopper 7 was over the scene around 6:30 p.m.

CPD said the suspect fired shots at two officers when they arrived at the crash scene. Officers returned fire, striking the suspect.

The suspect was taken to St. Catherine Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police did not immediately provide further information about the suspect's identity.

Both officers were uninjured. They were transported to a nearby hospital for observation in good condition.

No other injuries were reported, and authorities recovered a firearm on the scene.

CPD's Investigative Response Team is assisting the Hammond Police Department with their investigation.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability is also investigating. The officers involved will be placed on routine administrative duties for at least 30 days.