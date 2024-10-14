COPA investigating Chicago police-involved shooting on Near North Side

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Civilian Office of Police Accountability said it is investigating an officer-involved shooting Sunday evening on the city's Near North Side.

The shooting happened in the 300 block of West Division Street near North Wells Street, just west of the Gold Coast area, COPA said.

It was not immediately clear if anyone was shot during the incident.

