COPA investigating Chicago police-involved shooting on Near North Side

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Monday, October 14, 2024 1:45AM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Civilian Office of Police Accountability said it is investigating an officer-involved shooting Sunday evening on the city's Near North Side.

The shooting happened in the 300 block of West Division Street near North Wells Street, just west of the Gold Coast area, COPA said.

It was not immediately clear if anyone was shot during the incident.

ABC7 has reached out to the Chicago Police Department for more information.

This is a breaking news story. Check back with ABC7 for updates.

