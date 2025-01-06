24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Family says man was having mental health crisis when officers shot, killed him in Little Village

ByStephanie Wade WLS logo
Monday, January 6, 2025 5:50PM
Timothy Glaze, 58, was killed last Friday at about 2:10 a.m. at the Albany Terrace Apartments in the Little Village neighborhood.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Family of the man who was shot and killed by police last week are demanding answers from CPD.

Charlotta Pritchett said Glaze was her boyfriend and he was staying with her in the sixth-floor apartment. She added that Glaze was battling cancer.

She said she decided to call 911 when his demeanor changed, and his eyes started to glaze over.

CPD officers said when they arrived at the apartment, Glaze had a knife and advanced at officers.

Police officers shot him multiple times. He later died at the hospital.

Now, Pritchett and Little Village community activists are questioning Chicago police officers' use of lethal force.

Community activists are questioning officer's decision to use lethal force rather than non-violent de-escalation tactics.

ABC7 Chicago reached out to Chicago police and have not heard back.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability is investigating the incident while the officers involved are placed on routine administrative leave.

Copyright © 2025 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
